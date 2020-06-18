Namibia: Alleged Boyfriend Killer to Stand Trial

18 June 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Maria Amakali

The Windhoek Regional Court is scheduled to hear what transpired on the night that a 70-year-old man was stabbed multiple times to death by his 23-year-old girlfriend, nearly three years ago in Okuryangava.

The accused, Victoria Gorases, is expected to take the stand when her trial begins next week Friday.

During her appearance in court yesterday, Gorases was informed of her hearing date, which is the 25 June.

Currently out on bail, the accused faces a charge of murder for the death of her boyfriend Sakava Nathame, who died on 25 February 2018 from multiple stab wounds inflicted all over his body.

Gorases was arrested in February 2018, following the alleged attack.

The incident took place at Ongava Street in Okuryangava.

It is reported the two got into an argument after Nathame accused her of being unfaithful.

The argument got physical and Gorases allegedly took a knife and stabbed Nathame multiple times.

However, the accused denied any wrongdoing during her preliminary plea earlier this year.

In her defence, Gorases said she was acting in self-defence when she allegedly stabbed the victim.

She had to undergo mental observation on the State's request, as she appeared to be disoriented and out of touch during her first appearance in court.

The State wanted to find out if Gorases was fit to stand trial and if she was suffering from a mental illness or defect at the time the alleged crime was committed.

According to the psychiatric evaluation report, Gorases is fit to stand trial and can be held accountable for her alleged actions.

