Zimbabwe: Hubby Slits Wife's Throat

18 June 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Nyore Madzianike

Efforts to run away from an abusive husband ended tragically for a Harare woman after he tracked her to her parents' home and allegedly stabbed her on the chest before slitting her throat, killing her instantly.

Tellence Nyaguse dragged his wife's lifeless body and dumped it in a nearby maize field before disappearing.

Nyaguse, of Hatcliffe Extension, has since appeared at the Harare Magistrates' Court charged with murder. He was not asked to plead to the charges when he appeared before magistrate Ms Victoria Mashamba, who remanded him in custody to June 23 for routine remand.

She advised him to approach the High Court for bail application.

It is the State's case that on May 29, Nyaguse followed his late wife to her parents' place in Epworth after running away from him because of alleged abuse.

Upon arrival, Nyaguse found his late wife in the company of her sister, Portia and a neighbour, Garikai Chironga.

Nyaguse told them that he wanted to take his wife to his father's place in the same neighbourhood for counselling and Chironga and Portia decided to accompany them.

The court heard that Chironga suggested that they pass through the police station for assistance, but Nyaguse refused, insisting they go straight to his father's place.

Irked by Nyaguse's actions, Chironga and Portia decided to return home, leaving Nyaguse with his wife to settle their dispute.

Nyaguse took advantage and attacked his wife, leading to her death.

Upon being questioned by the police and relatives over the whereabouts of his wife, Nyaguse said he had not seen her in three weeks.

Read the original article on The Herald.

