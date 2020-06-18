Liberia: LFA Ends Probe in Missing U.S.$200,000

Monrovia — The Liberia Football Association (LFA) has officially ended an investigation into the mysterious transfer of US$200,000 from Egypt to Poland.

In a letter to Police Inspector General Patrick Sudue on 16 June, LFA secretary-general Isaac Montgomery thanked the police for its professionalism and cooperation throughout the investigation.

The LFA says the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has agreed to refund the US$200,000, which was included in the 2020 LFA budget passed at the 24th ordinary congress at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville on June 12.

This means, the LFA will receive US$400,000 from CAF for this year, including CAF's yearly subvention of US$200,000.

LFA President Mustapha Raji appeared before the police on February 6, 2019 to explain the discovery of the mysterious transfer of US$200,000 from CAF's accounts in Egypt to the accounts of Rosenbaum Contemporary Group in Poland.

The money, which was meant for football development programs in Liberia, was transferred in two phases of US$100,000 on August 28, 2017 and June 2018, respectively.

Former LFA Secretary General, Emmanuel Deah and CAF's finance department underwent police investigations in Monrovia and Cairo based on a request from CAF compliance committee following an LFA complaint.

Raji officially complained to CAF President Ahmad Ahmad about the mysterious transfer during the extraordinary congress to elect former Ghana Football Association President Kwesi Nyantakyi's successor in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt on 30 September 2018.

He was accompanied by Deputy Sports Minister Andy Quamie, who is a FIFA and CAF match commissioner and inspector. The LNP was also officially asked to conduct the probe on 2 January 2019.