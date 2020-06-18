Liberia Elected Member of UN Committee for Program and Coordination - Begins Three-Year Mandate

New York — Liberia's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, His Excellency Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr. says the Sixtieth - 60th Session of the United Nations Committee for Programme and Coordination is historic for the Republic of Liberia; with the participation of Liberia as a new Member to the Committee, having been elected for Three years; beginning 2020 to December 31, 2022. Ambassador Kemayah spoke when he addressed the Sixtieth - 60th Session of the United Nations Committee for Programme and Coordination at its official opening on June 8, 2020. The Sixtieth - 60th Session of the Committee which started on June 8, 2020 will end on July 2, 2020.

Said Ambassador Kemayah: "As you are aware, Mr. Chair, this occasion marking the opening of the Sixtieth - 60th Session of the Committee for Programme and Coordination of the United Nations is historic for us; as Liberia is participating in its capacity as a Member of the UN Committee for Programme and Coordination; and more importantly; the first session for Liberia's mandate for Three (3) years as a Member; which runs from now to December 31, 2022. In this premise, you can count on our support in the discharge of your laudable responsibility as we together endeavor to contribute to the organization of the work of the committee in ways that add value and success".

At the Thirty-sixth - 36th Plenary meeting of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the Republic of Liberia was elected as a Member of the United Nations Committee for Programme and Coordination for a Tenure of Three (3) years, which begins this 2020, and ends on December 31, 2022. The case, representation, candidature and election of Liberia as a Member of the United Nations Committee for Programme and Coordination was championed by His Excellency Ambassador Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr. and done under his direct and astute Leadership as Permanent Representative of the Republic of Liberia to the United Nations pursuant to the Vision and Mandate of His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah, President of the Republic of Liberia.

Liberia's election to this Committee is Country Specific and not individual bound. As such, the position as a Member of this Committee is for the Country - the Republic of Liberia from now up to December 31, 2022, and absolutely not based on individual specific representation. Ambassador Kemayah expressed delight that Liberia's election on the Committee is Country Specific and absolutely not individual representation bound; stressing that: "any Liberian desired by the Government of Liberia at any point in time can represent the Country on this Committee".

Members of the United Nations Committee for Programme and Coordination, include the United States of America, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Russian Federation, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Portugal, India, Brazil, Argentina, Botswana, Ethiopia, Bulgaria, Cameroon among others. The Committee has a total Membership of Thirty-one -31.

Speaking at the official opening of the Sixtieth - 60th Session of the United Nations Committee for Programme and Coordination of the United Nations, which runs from June 8, 2020 to July 8, 2020, Ambassador Kemayah on behalf of His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah, President of the Republic of Liberia, and the Government and People of Liberia extended thanks and appreciation to the United Nations General Assembly for the election of Liberia as a Member of the United Nations Committee for Programme and Coordination for Three - 3 years - from 2020 to December 31, 2022.

Averred Ambassador Kemayah: "On behalf of His Excellency President Weah, and the Government and People of Liberia; we renew our thanks and appreciation to the United Nations General Assembly for the election of Liberia as a Member of the United Nations Committee for Programme and Coordination for Three (3) Years - 2020 to December 31, 2022; and reaffirm our unflinching practical commitment and support to the Charter and workings of the United Nations; and the Reform Agenda of the United Nations Secretary-General".

Ambassador Kemayah said it was an honor to address the Sixtieth - 60th Session of the United Nations Committee for Programme and Coordination at its official opening; on behalf of the President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah. Ambassador Kemayah joined others in extending warmest congratulations to His Excellency Ambassador Georgi Panayotov, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Bulgaria on his election as Chair of the United Nations Committee for Programme and Coordination.

Ambassador Kemayah also extended warm congratulations to the out-going Chair, his dear friend and brother, His Excellency Mr. Collen V. Kelapile, the Permanent Representative of Botswana for a job very well done, and certainly hope that all can leverage the experience of Ambassador Kelapile in conducting the affairs of the Committee.

Ambassador Kemayah welcomed the election of the other officers to serve on the Committee, as well as the Adoption of the Agenda and Organization of work.

Stressed Ambassador Kemayah: "We welcome the election of the other officers to serve on the Committee, as well as the Adoption of the Agenda and Organization of work. I trust we will not only strive to reach consensus and understanding, but also ensure that we remain constructively engaged to ensure the best of outcomes in the work of the Committee. The Agenda borders on issues that are of immense relevance to Liberia; hence, I want to assure you of my Delegation's preparedness to engage constructively and actively in discussions of the agenda items during this session".

As it relates to the mandate of the United Nations Committee for Programme and Coordination, this Committee examines the totality of the United Nations Secretary-General's work programme, giving particular attention to programme changes arising out of decisions; either adopted by intergovernmental organs and conferences or suggested by the United Nations Secretary-General. The full Terms of Reference as approved by the United Nations General Assembly in the United Nations Economic and Social Council Resolution - ECOSOC Resolution 2008 (LX) (1976) broadly includes assessing the results achieved from current activities, assessing the continuing validity of legislative decisions of more than Five years' standing, assessing the effectiveness of co-ordination with other units of the United Nations Secretariat and Members of the United Nations Family, recommending an order of priorities among United Nations Programmes as defined in the strategic framework, giving guidance to the United Nations Secretariat on programme design by interpreting legislative intent so as to assist it in translating legislation into programmes, and making recommendations with respect to work programmes proposed by the Secretariat to give effect to the legislative intent of the relevant policy-making organs, taking into account the need to avoid overlapping and duplication.