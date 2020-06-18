Liberia: Arcelormittal Liberia School Staff Dies of Coronavirus

BUCHANAN ─ ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) informs the public that a member of its school staff in Yekepa who had prior health issues and died recently in Monrovia, was tested (posthumously) for the Coronavirus and the result came back positive.

The staff member has not been at work since March 2020 when the schools closed. He was recently admitted in AML's Yekepa hospital for non-COVID related causes and was transferred to another hospital in Monrovia a day later for continuation of no-COVID related treatment. Unfortunately, he passed away in Monrovia.

We express our sincere condolences to the family, friends and co-workers for their sad loss.

Contact tracing has been launched to track those with whom the staff might have encountered in Yekepa, and a few staff have been asked to isolate at home. Currently none of the staff or family members are displaying symptoms of COVID-19 and the family is in isolation.

The relevant county and national health authorities are closely involved, and the County Health Team is overseeing management of the case.

ArcelorMittal Liberia continues to enforce strict adherence to all COVID-19 preventive measures released by the Government of Liberia and instituted additional measures for its staff and those accessing its concession areas. A review of the precautions and controls will be carried out immediately with a view to implement additional measures to limit any potential spread.

As a responsible business partner to Liberia and a company that places high importance on the safety and wellbeing of its workforce and the public, we will continue to work closely with our partners and stakeholders throughout this crisis.