South Sudan: Association of Liberians in South Sudan Donates Medical Supplies to Ministry of Health in Response to COVID-19

Monrovia — A group of Liberians under the banner "The Association of Liberians in South Sudan (ALISS) have donated a consignment of medical supplies worth over US$4,000 to the Ministry of Health.

The items include rain boots and coats, face and nose masks, gloves, alcohol, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, soap, Clorox and rice among others.

Making the presentation on behalf of the group and its president Victor N. Fasama, the immediate past president of the association, Celia D. Turkett on Wednesday, June 17 stated the gesture is ALISS' way of identifying with the Government in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Madam Turkett lauded the Government and the team at the Ministry of Health and the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) for leading the fight against the dreaded disease amid Liberia's challenged health system.

Given that the pandemic is a global scourge, she noted that every nation is basically on its own in this fight.

"With our already challenged health system being pushed to the limit, the need to rally every dime and nickel to aid our government in this fight cannot be overemphasized," she said.

"We in the diaspora saw it fit to respond in this measure to lend our hands and hearts to the efforts of our government to beat back this monster that is staring us in the face, and has put the human race to imminent extinction if the fight is not holistic and inclusive."

As a small team of compatriots spread across South Sudan, she said they were able to raise a little over US$4,000 to procure the items.

Health Minster Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah, receiving the materials at the Ministry of Health, thanked ALISS for the timely intervention and vowed the items will be used for the intended purpose.

Dr. Jallah indicated that despite the toll of the scourge also hitting South Sudan hard, couple with the difficulty in international travels and the need to provide financial support to families back home, they could muster the strength to support the Government's fight against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, ALISS has supported several community initiatives in Liberia over the years. Some of these interventions include the provision of hand pumps, school supplies, food and toiletries to orphanages, medical supplies to the Redemption Hospital and a bore hole at the AGAPE Clinic in Duport Road.

In December 2019, ALISS provided over 100 maternity kits, worth over US$2,000 for new mothers at four health centers in Margibi and Montserrado Counties

The Organization also made several interventions during the Ebola epidemic in 2014 -2016.