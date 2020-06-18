Malawi: Chakwera Fails to Show Up At 2 Campaign Rallies

Lisa Kadango/Nyasa Times
Presidential hopeful Lazarus Chakwera (file photo).
17 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wanga Gwede

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera has failed to show up at two campaign rallies two days in a row, first on Tuesday in Mchinji and Wednesday in Nkhotakota where party supporters endured the cold and windy weather waiting for his arrival.

On Tuesday, Chakwera did not travel to his scheduled rally in Mchinji and asked Speaker of Parliament, Catherine Gotani Hara, who is also MCP deputy secretary general to go and address the meeting on his behalf.

No reasons were given for Chakwera failing to go to Mchinji.

On Wednesday, Chakwera did not show up in Nkhotakota for his planned whistlestop tours and instead MCP deputy president Sidik Mia addressed the rally.

Party insiders say Chakwera missed the rallies because he had interviews with international media organisations including BBC and Agence France-Presse (AFP), one of the world's great wire news services.

However, some MC top officials have revealed that Chakwera has been advised to stop conducting whistlestop tours over security concerns

However, after a rally that was conducted at Chigumula ground in Nkhotakota, MCP deputy president, Sidik Mia, could not come out clear on the issue when he was interviewed on the reports.

But Mia said Chakwera was attending to other pressing issues.

"Dzungu lokoma saika poyera ( a good pumpkin need to be kept hidden) hence the missing of Chakwera at the rally," Mia said.

MCP Campaign Director, Moses Kunkuyu said there is no need for Chakwera to continue with the rallies as other officials in the alliance have already managed to reach out to all Tonse Alliance would be voters.

Chakwera, who quit the pulpit as head of Malawi Assemblies of God in 2013 to join frontline politics, alongside his running mate Saulos Chilima successfully petitioned the High Court of Malawi sitting as the Constitutional Court to nullify last year's election.

The MCP leader said God has given Malawians the fresh election to restore every voter's power to bring change and enjoy their rights.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.