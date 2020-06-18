Malawi: Kings of the Night Announces Return of Cruise Ship and Beach Festival

18 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi's award-winning DJ collective, Kings of the Night (KOTN) has announced the return of its Cruise Ship and Beach Festival to take place from the 4th-6th September 2020 at Sunbird Nkopola Lodge, Mangochi.

The initial festival was scheduled to be held on April 11th 2020, but was later postponed in the wake of Covid 19 pandemic.

"The festival was postponed because of the COVID-19 outbreak and it affected us financially because we had to pay back those who wanted their money since a lot of people had bought their tickets.

"On top of that, all the money we used on advert was lost that means we need start all over again," KOTN cofounder, DJ Reubie said.

He added that: "The festival idea came by public demand. Those who went on our cruise last year thought it would be more fun if the cruise was just part of an ongoing beach festival."

He further revealed that performance line up and special guests will be announced soon.

The two day extravaganza will include live music, beach games, water sport games, poetry, fashion show and aerobics.

Meanwhile, early bird tickets are selling at K40,000 for both ship cruise and beach festival and K10,000 for festival only.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.