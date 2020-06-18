Malawi: Kings of the Night Announces Return of Cruise Ship and Beach Festival

Malawi's award-winning DJ collective, Kings of the Night (KOTN) has announced the return of its Cruise Ship and Beach Festival to take place from the 4th-6th September 2020 at Sunbird Nkopola Lodge, Mangochi.

The initial festival was scheduled to be held on April 11th 2020, but was later postponed in the wake of Covid 19 pandemic.

"The festival was postponed because of the COVID-19 outbreak and it affected us financially because we had to pay back those who wanted their money since a lot of people had bought their tickets.

"On top of that, all the money we used on advert was lost that means we need start all over again," KOTN cofounder, DJ Reubie said.

He added that: "The festival idea came by public demand. Those who went on our cruise last year thought it would be more fun if the cruise was just part of an ongoing beach festival."

He further revealed that performance line up and special guests will be announced soon.

The two day extravaganza will include live music, beach games, water sport games, poetry, fashion show and aerobics.

Meanwhile, early bird tickets are selling at K40,000 for both ship cruise and beach festival and K10,000 for festival only.