Malawi Registers New COVID-19 Cases - Lack of PPE for Health Workers Worrying

The number of new coronavirus (Covid-19) cases have increased with eight more people in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of cases to 572.

Covid-19 Presidential Task Force co-chairperson Dr. Dan Phuka said in a statement that of the new cases, one is from Mzimba south and seven were identified at Mwanza port of entry during routine screening of people entering the country.

However, the task force says death of people suffering from Covid-19 remains at six.

He says 73 of the patients have now recovered.

"The average age of the cases is 31.9 years, the youngest case is aged one, the oldest is 75 and 70% are male," he said.

Of the 572 cases, 456 are imported infections and 101 are locally transmitted while 15 are still under investigations.

Overall, the country is registering a steady increase in the number of new cases of the infection.

Meanwhile, Nurses and Midwives Council of Malawi has attributed the rising number of health workers infected with Covid-19 to lack of personal protective gear (PPEs).

This comes at a time when two more health workers have been infected with the virus this week; one from Blantyre and another from Mzuzu.

Registrar of the Council Isabella Musisi said government needs to provide each and every Covid-19 frontline health worker with the PPEs.

"These frontline health workers are always with the COVID-19 patients 24 hours. This is why they need to be protected," she said.

There are now eight health workers who are down with Covid-19 which they contracted in line of duty.