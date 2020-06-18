Namibia: Natis Operations Set to Reopen in Omuthiya

18 June 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Obrien Simasiku

The Omuthiya Town Council has reaffirmed the Namibian Traffic Information System (NaTIS) office will be up and running soon.

Personnel are already in place and preparing to open shop.

Town mayor Katrina Uusiku shared this development during a N$64 million budget presentation, in which she highlighted that operationalisation of the shut NaTIS centre is one of the council's big projects for the 2020/21 financial year, which is set to resume in July.

"During the current financial year (2019/20), the council signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Roads Authority (RA) to establish NaTIS in the council structure. This will help the community to utilise the services offered by the driver and vehicle registration agency," she said.

With this development, individuals would no longer be required to travel longer distances.

Council has availed space for RA and they have started with the installation of the system, which they will be using.

Cars registered at Omuthiya will bear number plates with letters MT.

"Therefore, I would like to inform residents this is a sign that our town is growing, and promises more exciting developments," said Uusiku.

Although this will reduce pressure on residents, council in an effort to clear uncertainty said it would not be a fully fledged NaTIS office where all services will be offered, but it will offer services such as learner's licence testing, licence renewal, vehicle registration. While some crucial services such as driver's licence testing, roadworthiness will not be available.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.