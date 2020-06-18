Angolan Vice-President Demands High Professional Commitment

Luanda — The Vice-President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, demanded last Wednesday "maximum productivity, capacity for continuous improvement and teamwork spirit" to his new advisor for economic and social matters, Marcelino Joel Cerca Pinto.

On a note, the Vice President's Office of Institutional Communication and Press highlights that Bornito de Sousa made this statement at the inauguration ceremony of his new advisor.

Appointed to the position on June 15th, Marcelino Joel Cerca Pinto has a higher education degree and a Master's in Management from London Metropolitan University.