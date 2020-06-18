Ghana: NHIA Boss Tests Positive for COVID-19

17 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr Lydia Dsane-Selby, has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

According to citinewsroom.com, her status was confirmed by sources within the authority.

The NHIA is yet to give further details on the development.

She is the latest government appointee to have tested positive for the virus.

Ghana's Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Papa Owusu Ankomah, according to report has recovered while Metropolitan Chief Executive of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA), Anthony K.K. Sam, succumbed to the disease on June 12.

Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, whose status was confirmed by President Nana Akufo-Addo last Sunday during a televised broadcast, was currently home and isolating after receiving treatment at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC).

Ghana's coronavirus (COVID-19) case count is presently 12,193 following confirmation of 229 new cases yesterday.

Of the number, while 4,328 recoveries have been recorded, 58 infected persons have died so far.

Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, indicated that, three out of four of the new deaths were recorded within the Greater Accra Region.

He stated that the Ashanti Region confirmed the most number of new cases at 70 while the Central and Savanna regions recorded 42 and 34 cases respectively.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.