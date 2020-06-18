Ghana: Man , 55, Electrocuted in Mosque

Kumasi — A 55-year-old Muslim who went to the mosque to clean up the place for prayers was killed when he came into contact with a live electric cable.

The incident took place at a mosque at Nima junction in the Asokore-Mampong Municipality, on Saturday.

A relative who would not mention his name said the deceased, Baba Haruna Suleiman, was cleaning the mosque together with other committee members when the incident occurred.

According to the relative, the deceased and the committee members took the decision to clean the Al-Abayan mosque for prayers on Saturday following the easing of restrictions on public gathering by the president.

The deceased was rushed to a nearby health facility, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

He had since been buried according to the Muslim tradition.