Ghana: COVID-19 - Kath Orders Doctors, Nurses At ICU to Self Quarantine for 14 Days

Kumasi — The Management of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi, has asked the doctors and nurses working at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital to proceed on a 14-day self quarantine following their exposure to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

A memorandum from the Head of Directorate, copied to the Medical Director of the facility and all Clinical Directorates, dated June 12, 2020 and sighted by the Ghanaian Times, said the health workers asked to stay home were found to have had "high-risk exposure" to the case.

In view of development, the hospital has indicated that the ICU would not be operational at its full capacity in the next 14 days.

"Most of our Intensive Care Unit (ICU) doctors and nurses got exposed to a polytrauma patient on admission in the ICU, who tested positive for COVID-19.

"The risk assess puts most of them at high-risk exposure and have self-quarantined for 14 days," the memo said.

According to the memo, an urgent management meeting was held with the conclusion that the remaining doctors would do cover for emergencies and obstetric cases only.