Sierra Leone: Fisherman Remanded for Robbery

Presiding Magistrate Hannah Bonnie at Court No.1 has yesterday remanded one Ibrahim Sorie Sillah Alias Amingo, a fisherman, for robbery.

The accused was before the court on three count charges of robbery with violence.

It was alleged that the accused conspired with other persons unknown to commit a felony to wit robbery with violence, contrary to Section 23(1) (b) of the Larceny Act 1916 as repealed and replaced by Section 2 of Act No.11 of 1971.

Police prosecutor, Inspector I.G Fofonah, alleges that the accused on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at No.7 Bintumain Drive in Freetown, robbed the complaint, Elizabeth Churchill one apple I-pad valued two hundred and fifty United States Dollars equivalent to two million five hundred and fifty thousand Leones, one Samsung J-7 mobile phone valued one hundred and fifty United States Dollars, equivalent to one million five hundred thousand Leone, one adaptor valued Forty United State Dollars equivalent to Four hundred thousand Leones, all to the total value of Four million, Four hundred thousand Leones.

It was alleged that at the same time immediately before or after- such robbery, the accused did use personal violence on the said Elizabeth Churchill.

Testify in court, prosecution witness, Moses Koroma, said he knows the accused and recalled on May 9th late at night around 2.30 am, he had someone shouting and that he immediately woke up and went to the scene.

He said he saw the complaint and asked her as to the problem was and that the complainant told him that an intruder was in her apartment.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sierra Leone Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I went there to see who the person was and I saw the accused and two unknown persons but as soon as I went closer they ran away. They came with a boat and packed it at the sea, back of the Bintumani. They took the boat and went away but we did not follow them and suddenly the complaint used her phone to track them.According to the tracker the first place they landed was at Murray Town Wharf and in the morning hours the complaint told us that they have changed location and went to Government Wharf," he testified.

He further that they went to the place and saw the accused with of the items they took from the complaint 'but there were a lot of boys around so we went to the Central Police Station and made a report but when the accused saw us he ran away.'

He said the police chased the accused and caught him at Belgium and took him to the station, but later transferred the matter at the Aberdeen Police Station.

Meanwhile, the Magistrate adjourned the matter to the 24th of this month for further hearing.