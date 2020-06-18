Namibian Riders Get Podium Spots At Virtual Show

Three Namibian western horse riders recently did well to clinch some podium spots at a Virtual Quarter Horses Show organised by the South African Quarter Horses Association.

Western riding is a style of horse riding which evolved from ranching, making use of quarter horses or 'cowboy horses' which excel at sprinting short distances and are mainly used for cattle work on farms.

According to one of the Namibian competitors, Frankie Francis, who has her own horse arena in Brakwater, the competition was organised online.

"The different classes and patterns for the competition were posted on Facebook. The participants had two weeks to practice, and then had to send in their videos, which were judged by an international judge," she said.

Ït was the first time that we had entered a virtual show, and it was a challenge to set up the required arena and obstacles, and then upload the videos in the correct format. But I'm very proud of our riders and horses who performed very well," she added.

Besides Francis, Albert Gomaxab and the junior rider Carmen Aston were the other Namibian riders who competed, with the three riders making use of two horses, Aloe Ridge Gold Rock and Bronco Cuda Bar.

In the Ranch Riding Category, Francis and Bronco Cuda Bar won a gold medal, and Gomaxab and Aloe Ridge Gold Rock a silver medal in the Amateur division; Francis and Bronco Cuda Bar won a silver medal in the Open division; and Aston and Aloe Ridge Gold Rock won a silver medal in the Youth division.

In the Trail Category, Francis and Bronco Cuda Bar won a gold medal and Gomaxab and Aloe Ridge Gold Rock a silver medal in the amateur division, while Aston and Aloe Ridge Gold Rock won gold in the Youth division.

In the Reigning Category, Gomaxab and Aloe Ridge Gold Rock won gold and Francis and Bronco Cuda Bar silver in the Amateur Division; Francis and Aloe Ridge Gold Rock won bronze in the Open Division; and Aston and Aloe Ridge Gold Rock won gold in the Youth Division.

Gomaxab, who has only been competing in western style riding for about a year, was clearly thrilled with his results.

"This is the first show I have competed in, and I was very surprised that I came first in the Amateur Reining division, while even beating my trainer, Frankie Francis in the process."

Aston, who is one of Namibia's rising stars of western riding was also pleased with her results.

"Quarter horses are so intelligent, I love riding Rocky, and teaching him new skills," she said.

Pieter Fourie, the chairman of the African Western Stock Horse Association (Awesha) said that the sport of western riding is becoming very popular in Namibia, especially amongst farmers, who use their horses for cattle work. He added that they are planning to hold more virtual shows in the near future.