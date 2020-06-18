Sierra Leone: Le10 Million Bail for Accused Who Threatens to Kill Lecturer

Bai Sesay, 28, was on Monday 15th June, granted Le10 million bail by Magistrate Hannah Bonnie presiding at Pademba Road Courts' No.1 for allegedly threatening to kill Augustine Ansumana Garmoh, a lecturer at FBC.

The magistrate ordered that the bail bond must be approved by the Deputy Master and Registrar of the High Court.

Testifying in court, Augustine A. Garmoh, said he recognised the accused in respect of the matter and recalled on the day of the alleged incident.

He said on that day, he was at his residence sitting with some lecturers in the morning hours when he overheard a loud noise outside the compound and when he came out, some boys told him that the accused had stolen a water pipe running to his compound.

He said when he questioned the accused as to why he stole the pipes, the latter threatened to kill him and run away.

He told the court that the boy that was with him chased the accused, but was subsequently arrested by one FBC security guard.

He added that after sometime the accused escaped and he reported the matter to the FBC police post.

The witness told the court that after some days, the accused was arrested again at Fullah Town, East of Freetown and in the presence of police officers the accused reiterated that he would kill him.

He said on that same day, he made statement at the Akon Mountain Rural Police Station.

The accused has made three appearances before Magistrate Bonnie on two counts of threatening to kill and Public insult and provocation contrary to Section 2 of the Public Order Act No.46 of 1965.

According to police file, the accused person on Monday 25th May, 2020, at Flat 7 Fouray Bay College campus did threaten to kill Augustine A. Garmoh.

In count two, the accused person on the same date and place did use insulting language against the complainant in such a manner that would likely provoke him to commit the breach of the peace.

The matter was prosecuted by Inspector D. A Taylor and the accused person was unrepresented.

The matter was adjourned to Wednesday 24th June, 2020.