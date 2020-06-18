Sierra Leone: Igbo Union - Sl Boosts Gloucester Village With Hand Washing Machines

17 June 2020
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

As the fight against COVID-19 continues, the Nigerian Igbo Union (NIU) based in Sierra Leone, on Sunday, 14th June, donated veronica buckets and hand washing machines worth over ten million Leones to Gloucester community.

Speaking during the donation, the President of Nigerian Igbo Union (NIU), Ajim Sabinus , said the union was founded in 1926 in Sierra Leone mainly to help the underprivileged people in the country and maintain the relationship that has existed between Nigeria and Sierra Leone.

He said they chose to support the community because they have a hall in the community where they normally do their programs.

He continues that the donation of COVID-19 items including the two Press Pedal, soap, hand sanitizer, veronica buckets and dust bin to the community, was part of their mandate, thus adding that they would try as hard as possible to help the government in the fight against the virus that is killing people all over the world.

He noted that they have supported a lot of development in the community apart from the donations; thus noting that they have donated fifty bags of cements last year to the community for the construction of roads.

"We have been doing developmental projects in this community, like the maintenance of the road. I also want them to know that the union will continue to support them in whatever they are doing. I want them to heed to the advice of government," he said

Frederick Hanciles, Headman of Gloucester Village, said they are very happy for the donation. He said that was not the first time the IGBO Union has supported the community.

He also emphasized that the IGBO Union has been always supportive when it comes to helping the community.

Zachary Kanneh, the councilor for Ward 395 said the donation didn't come as a surprise, because the IGBO Union has been doing a lot for Gloucester Village.

