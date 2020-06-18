Zimbabwe: City of Harare Attempts to Comply With High Court Order On Water Supply During COVID-19

In a bid to comply with the provisions of the High Court Order on the provision of water during the lockdown period, the Harare Water Department has increased it water coverage to areas that has been not receiving water for more than 10 years.

The development has been welcomed by Mabvuku and Tafara residents who have consistently received water for two days in three consecutive weeks.

Supply of municipal piped water has managed to decongest most community boreholes and people accessing water from mobile water bowsers which are potential areas of the spread of Covid-19 virus. "At least there is some change now some parts of Mabvuku are now receiving water two days from Sunday to Monday but we also expect Council to make extra efforts to make sure that water reaches Mushandike and Kugarika Kushinga area", said Ms Hanyani a Ward 19 Resident. Another Tafara Resident stated "at least now we have a reason to pay our rates this is better."

Speaking on the matter the Harare Water Distribution Manager, Engineer Chinyanya said, "As Harare Water we are sticking to water rationing plan of late we have been trying it but there are some take off which were happening as some areas have been receiving water consistently at the expense of others but currently we are managing it to make sure some dry areas received water too."

The Combined Harare Residents Association applauds the City's efforts of equitably sharing the water being produced by the local authority as it goes a long way in ensuring household hygiene especially during the Covid-19 era. However, CHRA is calling on the local authority to improve its water supply coverage to other remaining areas of Harare and work on its billing on water as it has serious potential of soiling these positive developments

Source: Combined Harare Residents' Association (CHRA)