Ghana: President Akufo-Addo to Launch Collaborative Education Project

18 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ministry of Education has announced a $219m collaborative project between the Government of Ghana and the World Bank, the UK's Department for International Development (DfID) and the Global Partnerships for Education (GPE), to be launched by President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House today.

According to a press release from the Ministry, the project, dubbed the Ghana Accountability for Learning Outcomes Project (GALOP) is aimed at 'improving qualities of education in low performing basic education schools and to strengthen education sector equity and accountability in Ghana.'

The project, it said, is targeted at the 10,000 least performing basic schools (kindergarten, primary and junior high schools) across the country as well as all special schools with direct interventions.

The release concluded that GALOP aims to support the Ministry of Education's Education Strategic Plan (ESP 2018-2030), which has quality, access, equity, sustainability and relevance, as its key priority areas in order to provide equitable access to quality basic education to all Ghanaian children.

