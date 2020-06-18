Ghana: Hearts Newboy Dizan Wants to Win Titles

Hearts of Oak new recruit Eric Dizan Bi says he wants to contribute to the success of the club and is willing to leave a good mark before his stint expires.

The Ivorian winger signed for the Phobians during the last transfer window and is eager to make an instant impact.

The 26-year-old put pen to paper on a three-year deal and is looking forward to return to training when football resumes from the coronavirus break.

The Ghanaian top-flight has been on suspension since March 15, 2020 following the surge of coronavirus cases in the country.

"Hearts of Oak is one of the biggest clubs in Africa and it feels proud to be part of this family," Dizan told Hearts Media.

"I want to repay the faith shown in me since the first day I arrived at training and together with my teammates; I believe we have a squad that can win laurels,"

Dizan had spells with three clubs in Cote d'Ivoire, namely RC Bettie, Ivoire Academie Abidjan and Stade Abidjan before his arrival in Ghana to join the Rainbow outfit.