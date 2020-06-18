Ghana: Hearts Newboy Dizan Wants to Win Titles

18 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Hearts of Oak new recruit Eric Dizan Bi says he wants to contribute to the success of the club and is willing to leave a good mark before his stint expires.

The Ivorian winger signed for the Phobians during the last transfer window and is eager to make an instant impact.

The 26-year-old put pen to paper on a three-year deal and is looking forward to return to training when football resumes from the coronavirus break.

The Ghanaian top-flight has been on suspension since March 15, 2020 following the surge of coronavirus cases in the country.

"Hearts of Oak is one of the biggest clubs in Africa and it feels proud to be part of this family," Dizan told Hearts Media.

"I want to repay the faith shown in me since the first day I arrived at training and together with my teammates; I believe we have a squad that can win laurels,"

Dizan had spells with three clubs in Cote d'Ivoire, namely RC Bettie, Ivoire Academie Abidjan and Stade Abidjan before his arrival in Ghana to join the Rainbow outfit.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.