Zimbabwe: Monitoring Government Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic - Update #7

Introduction

As part of ongoing efforts to manage the effects of COVID-19 and flatten the curve in Zimbabwe, a series of Statutory Instruments (SI) have been gazetted.

The latest SI extends the national lockdown for an indefinite period, subject to fortnightly reviews, while providing for a limited relaxation of the lockdown further to the one specified in Statutory Instrument 94 of 2020.

In pursuit of sustained accountability, and transparency regarding responses to COVID-19 by both State and Non-State Actors, ZESN presents a summary of the reports that it received this week from its Long Term Observers.

Download full report here (400KB PDF)

Source: Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN)