Ghana: Staying Away From Football Has Been Challenging - Donkor

Ashantigold left-back Eric Donkor, has confessed that he misses football after the coronavirus pandemic forced the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to halt football across the country.

In an interview with the Times Sports, Donkor, who has been an influential figure in the Ashantigold set-up since joining the 'Aboakese' team from Kotoko in March 2018, said he was however, in shape in anticipation of an imminent return.

"Football is my career so being away from the game for three months feels like missing a treasure. It's been a difficult experience staying home. The most difficult aspect is to be oblivious about your match fitness.

"As a professional though, I have been working to stay in shape, on and off the field. I train and check my diet to stay fit and avoid getting rusty should football return."

"In the end, the government and GFA have the final say so let's wait and see what happens."

The ex-Kotoko star said in engagements with his colleagues they were yearning for a return but quizzed "will it be safe for footballers to play?"

He added that if the right medical and health protocols were instituted, teams and players would be confident in a return as is happening currently in Europe.

Though the virus has viciously affected the business of sports across the country, Donkor hoped stakeholders in football would draw valuable lessons from the pandemic and turn a laser-focus to developing proper structures, financing and infrastructure against other future natural disasters.

He said even though the playing body suffered pay-cuts, their salaries were paid regularly and on time.

Donkor said, the technical team was constantly in touch to inquire about their training, fitness and well-being.