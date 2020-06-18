Ghana: Driver Charged for Allegedly Causing Harm to Mate

An altercation between a driver and a driver's mate has landed one of them in trouble.

Abubakar Saddique, the driver and accused has been charged for allegedly causing harm to Obed Asamoah, the driver's mate.

The Accra Circuit Court 'one' where Saddique was arraigned has learned that the accused stabbed the complainant twice in the back following a bloody brawl.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector of police, William K. Boateng, told the court presided over by Ms Afia Owusu Appiah that on May 2, 2020, at about 11pm, Asamoah was walking along the railway line at Kwame Nkrumah Interchange when he spotted Saddique having a scuffle with Sherrif, Asamoah's friend.

He told the court that Asamoah asked his friend Sherrif not to mind Saddique and moved on.

Chief Insp. Boateng stated that while moving on, Saddique slapped the complainant from behind and this led to a fight between the two and Asamoah put the accused on the ground.

In the ensuing altercation, the prosecutor said the accused pulled a knife and stabbed Asamoah.

He said a witness in the case arrested the accused and handed him to the Neoplan Police Station.

Chief Inspector Boateng told the court that Asamoah was issued a medical form to receive treatment at Cocoa Clinic.

But because of the severity of the injury, the Clinic referred the patient to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital where Asamoah underwent successful surgery in the chest under the support of oxygen.

The policeman said the accused told the police during interrogation that he acted in self defence because Asamoah was on top of him and held his neck to the ground.