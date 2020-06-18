Ghana: Graphic Courier Services Launched

17 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Jemima Esinam Kuatsinu

The Graphic Communications Group Limited has launched the Graphic Courier Services (GCS) to provide distribution, intercity and intracity services to clients in the country and beyond.

The service, supported by the Techmaaxx International Limited, is aimed at providing choice, simplicity and convenience clients.

The Managing Director of GCGL, Ato Afful said the GCS was an outcome of seeking strategic partnerships that shared the values of the company in their effort to grow and offer value to shareholders and partners.

He said building and maintaining customer relationships in the evolving delivery service would continue to pay off as we adjust to the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Mr Afful said due to COVID-19, there was the need to stay home for non-critical activities, an opportunity he said would enhance the fortunes of courier services, customer experience and improve retention.

The Indian High Commissioner to Ghana, Sugandh Rajaram, said it was important the company was diversifying while integrating technology into various aspects of its business.

This initiative, he said, would improve information flow and promote development in the long term.

He indicated that technology was not only an agent for disruption but also an enabler and that technology was taking priority place.

Mr Rajaram urged the management of GCS to ensure that 30 per cent of its staff was women to promote women empowerment and emancipation.

Explaining the modus operandi of GCS, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Techmaaxx, Carl Ahiadzro indicated that clients could track items and also lodge complaints on their various social media platforms as well as schedule pickup and delivery services.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.