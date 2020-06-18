Ghana: Graphic Courier Services Launched

The Graphic Communications Group Limited has launched the Graphic Courier Services (GCS) to provide distribution, intercity and intracity services to clients in the country and beyond.

The service, supported by the Techmaaxx International Limited, is aimed at providing choice, simplicity and convenience clients.

The Managing Director of GCGL, Ato Afful said the GCS was an outcome of seeking strategic partnerships that shared the values of the company in their effort to grow and offer value to shareholders and partners.

He said building and maintaining customer relationships in the evolving delivery service would continue to pay off as we adjust to the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Mr Afful said due to COVID-19, there was the need to stay home for non-critical activities, an opportunity he said would enhance the fortunes of courier services, customer experience and improve retention.

The Indian High Commissioner to Ghana, Sugandh Rajaram, said it was important the company was diversifying while integrating technology into various aspects of its business.

This initiative, he said, would improve information flow and promote development in the long term.

He indicated that technology was not only an agent for disruption but also an enabler and that technology was taking priority place.

Mr Rajaram urged the management of GCS to ensure that 30 per cent of its staff was women to promote women empowerment and emancipation.

Explaining the modus operandi of GCS, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Techmaaxx, Carl Ahiadzro indicated that clients could track items and also lodge complaints on their various social media platforms as well as schedule pickup and delivery services.