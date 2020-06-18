Ghana: GIJ Waives Academic User Fees for Needy Students

The Ghana Institute of Journalism has waived academic user fees arrears for some 19 students of the institute. The gesture was in response to scholarship applications received from the affected students for the 2019/2020 academic year.

The 19 are made up of 15 Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies students, five of whom are in Level 400, seven in Level 300 and two in Level 200. The remaining four are second year students offering Diploma in Communication Studies.

According to Dr. J. Sika Akoto, Registrar of the Institute, the Academic Affairs Unit was directed to register the beneficiaries for the 2019/2020 online second semester examinations, pending the completion of all internal processes for funds from the GIJ Fund Scholarship to be applied to defray the arrears.

The GIJ Fund Scholarship was instituted in 2019 by management of the institute to assist brilliant but needy students facing financial challenges, a major hindrance to students' quest to build their capacity through quality education. The scholarship covers the tuition of continuing undergraduate students and in exceptional circumstances; support is extended to freshmen also.

The institute, in furtherance of this has instituted a mutual fund from its own Internally Generated Fund (IGF) to support the initiative.