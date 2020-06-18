Ghana: GIJ Waives Academic User Fees for Needy Students

17 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Institute of Journalism has waived academic user fees arrears for some 19 students of the institute. The gesture was in response to scholarship applications received from the affected students for the 2019/2020 academic year.

The 19 are made up of 15 Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies students, five of whom are in Level 400, seven in Level 300 and two in Level 200. The remaining four are second year students offering Diploma in Communication Studies.

According to Dr. J. Sika Akoto, Registrar of the Institute, the Academic Affairs Unit was directed to register the beneficiaries for the 2019/2020 online second semester examinations, pending the completion of all internal processes for funds from the GIJ Fund Scholarship to be applied to defray the arrears.

The GIJ Fund Scholarship was instituted in 2019 by management of the institute to assist brilliant but needy students facing financial challenges, a major hindrance to students' quest to build their capacity through quality education. The scholarship covers the tuition of continuing undergraduate students and in exceptional circumstances; support is extended to freshmen also.

The institute, in furtherance of this has instituted a mutual fund from its own Internally Generated Fund (IGF) to support the initiative.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.