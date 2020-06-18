Ghana: Ho Teaching Hospital Holds Workshop for Middle-Level Managers

Ho — The Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ho Teaching Hospital (HTH), Dr John Tampuori, has called for behavioural and attitudinal change of workers, if they are to remain competitive.

The CEO said there was the need for workers to change their mindset and follow the new vision of the hospital, as it has been elevated from a regional hospital to a teaching hospital.

Dr Tampuori made the call yesterday in Ho, when he opened a five-day orientation and capacity-building workshop for sub-Budget Management Centre (BMC) management teams at the National Medical Village Innovation Centre, HTH Annex, as part of measures to equip them with the requisite knowledge to effectively play their new roles.

The workshop, which is being organised by management of Ho Teaching Hospital, is also meant to educate the middle-level management about the organisational philosophy of the hospital.

He noted that these levels of management teams need to work independently, look at problems and try to resolve such issues at that level.

Dr Tampuori maintained that any sub-BMCs who cannot meet this standard and work below average risk severing their positions and must give way to other qualified personnel.

He explained further that the philosophy of the newborn Ho Teaching Hospital should be teamwork and commitment for them to be able to transform the institution to the standards of a teaching hospital.

The CEO said their managerial innovations should propel them to greater heights within the five-year strategic plan of the hospital, and assured participants that management would take steps to continue to build their capacity to equip them to give quality service to the people.

Mr Simon Dzokoto, Deputy Director, Research Policy Planning Monitoring and Evaluation, who took participants through the philosophy and strategic directions of HTH, told the sub-BMCs members to ensure adherence to the hospital's financial regulations and other financial procedures and regulations.

He said management would ensure that all staff have access to the necessary support to enable them to contribute fully and develop their skills and experience.

In his welcome address, Dr Lord Mensah, Director of Medical Affairs, said the workshop has come at the right time since it would help participants to know about their new functions, "so that clients can get quality healthcare."

He urged all to show professionalism in the discharge of their work using the knowledge they have acquired.