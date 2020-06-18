Cameroon: Henri Bedimo Retires From Football

The 36-year-old left back announced his decision to quit professional football on social media on Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Former Indomitable Lions defender, Henri Bedimo Nsame, has officially retired from football. The 36-year-old left back announced his decision to quit professional football on social media on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. He made a comment on his Facebook page confirming his decision to retire. In his write up the former star said he was happy to have been given a chance to defend the colours of his country.

Henri Bedimo, a native from Douala in the Littoral Region, has won 52 caps for country including his participation at the 2014 FIFA World Cup In Brazil and the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Equatorial Guinea. Bedimo played 447 professional football matches and scored 30 goals for club and country. The former Cameroonian international began playing football in Grenoble, France in 1999 at the age of 15. He spent the greater part of his career in France where he played for Toulouse (2003-2006), Le Havre (2006-2007), Châteauroux (2007-2010) and Lens (2010-2011). He later played for Montpelier from 2011 to 2012 where he won the French championship title in the 2011-2012 season and he participated at the European Champions League the following season.

Bedimo equally played for Olympique Lyonnais (2013-2016) before joining Olympique Marseille (2016-2018). The left back represented eight clubs between 2002-2018. He will stay in Montpellier youth team as one of the trainers according to a statement from the club. Bedimo had a bitter experience at Olympique Marseille where he was dismissed for having created and inaugurated a football academy in his home town, Douala, Cameroon in partnership with his former club, Montpellier. He has not played since then.