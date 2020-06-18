Namibia: Break-in Hits Battling Nascam

On Saturday around midnight, the Namibian Society of Composers and Authors of Music (Nascam) headquarters in Windhoek were broken into, says chief executive officer John Max.

A camera and external hard drive devise were stolen.

A case has been filed with the police and no arrests have been made yet.

This is the first time ever the organisation has experienced a burglary.

Max believes thieves may have been hoping to get their hands on the relief fund of N$150 000 meant for artists.

Since the announcement of this fund offered by the National Arts Council (NAC), Nascam has been flooded with enquiries about financial assistance.

"The pandemic has shut down almost all performances and artists' recording sessions. Funding will be provided through the NAC and artists may apply by submitting a project proposal to the council, which will be evaluated. If it meets criteria, funds will be made available," he says.

Max says various artists have been questioning the proposal requirement while the fund is meant for emergency income relief.

"Older artists have complained about not knowing how to come up with a proposal. Many said they are not able to put proposals together. Artists have indicated they are hungry and need food and money," Max says.

Nascam's operational expenses have been greatly affected by the pandemic and the society is eagerly awaiting urgent assistance from the government.

"The NAC indicated they would make N$150 000 available for administrative costs. While this won't be able to cover many expenses, we have to appreciate what the ministry has made available. If we do not receive any assistance in the coming weeks, Nascam will have no choice but to close down the office until entertainment businesses open up," Max says.

He appeals to the private sector to meet artists halfway during this hard time.

"Our artists have to pay rent, some need medical treatment and they have families to feed. Nascam is also requesting all town councils and shopping malls to make open spaces available at no charge for artists to perform with social distancing measures in place, so members of the public can offer whatever they can to those performing.

"It is most frustrating and heartbreaking as an organisation to receive calls from both young and old artists asking us for assistance, knowing our hands are tied and there is not much we are able to do," Max says.