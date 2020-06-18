Namibia: Security Forces Embark On Tailor-Made COVID-19 Response Training Programme to Protect Children

17 June 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Namibia Police Force (NamPol) in partnership with UNICEF Namibia this week commenced with a two-day training programme on child protection and children in conflict with the law amid COVID-19.

The training included members of NamPol, Namibia Defence Forces, Correctional Service, and the City Police, who are currently participating in the State of Emergency and Namib Desert Operations respectively.

In a statement read on his behalf at the launch, NamPol Inspector-General, Sebastian Ndeitunga said there is no doubt that crimes related to domestic violence, sexual violence, child protection, children in conflict with the law, human rights practice, and trafficking in persons are currently rife during this difficult time of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

"The training will strengthen the capacity of law enforcement in rendering child-friendly services for the benefit of all children," he said.

UNICEF Representative, Rachel Odede said the response to protecting children in conflict with the law during the COVID-19 pandemic should be guided by the principles established by the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) and international standards on access to justice for children.

"The training will strengthen the capacity of law enforcement to address and respond to the needs of children in contact with the law," she added.

Meanwhile, Ndeitunga said that the criminal justice system will also be adjusted to respond to the needs of children reassuring every child that their best interest remains the primary consideration during the pandemic.

The programme ran under the theme, 'Realising the rights of children in conflict with the law during the COVID-19 pandemic.

