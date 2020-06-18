Namibia: New COVID-19 Case for Swakopmund

18 June 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Adam Hartman

Doctor Amir Shaker, chief medical officer in the Erongo region, confirmed a Swakopmund woman tested positive for the coronavirus.

The woman is 55 years old with no history of travelling.

"She will be taken to isolation shortly," Shaker said.

"I think she may be a community spread."

This comes a day after patient number 26 was released from the Walvis Bay isolation ward.

Shaker said the state is not ready to handle a spike in cases, and added the government and the private sector have to cooperate to win this battle.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.