Namibia: New COVID-19 Case for Swakopmund

Doctor Amir Shaker, chief medical officer in the Erongo region, confirmed a Swakopmund woman tested positive for the coronavirus.

The woman is 55 years old with no history of travelling.

"She will be taken to isolation shortly," Shaker said.

"I think she may be a community spread."

This comes a day after patient number 26 was released from the Walvis Bay isolation ward.

Shaker said the state is not ready to handle a spike in cases, and added the government and the private sector have to cooperate to win this battle.