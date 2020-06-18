Namibia: Disgraced Ngalangi Explains Role in COVID-19 Fugitive Case

Fishcor's finance general manager Paulus Ngalangi defended his decision to transport a South African Covid-19 patient, who is an alleged fugitive, from the border to Windhoek.

Ngalangi is accused of helping the Namibian-born Immanuel David, who also has South African citizenship, to travel from the south to Windhoek.

Media reports said David is allegedly linked to a robbery case of N$65 million in South Africa.

Ngalangi, who acted as chief executive officer of National Fishing Corporation of Namibia (Fishcor) until yesterday, issued a media statement last night in which he denied any wrongdoing.

"I was asked by a friend to collect a gentleman, who was stuck with transport, at Noordoewer on the Namibian side of the border," Ngalangi says.

He says he then asked a police officer to accompany him.

"I picked up the gentleman in Noordoewer at the Engen service station on the Namibian side of the border and proceeded to drive to Windhoek," Ngalangi says.

He then drove his car up to Keetmanshoop.

"The sergeant drove all the way to Windhoek. Please note that I asked the sergeant to accompany me on the basis that I don't get myself on the wrong side of the law," he says.

It's not clear why Ngalangi roped the police in for this.

In the statement he says the alleged fugitive was dropped off at an address in Rocky Crest in Windhoek.

"During the journey, we observed social distancing protocol, and no one was exposed to any risk of exposure by anyone. I have not observed any signs or symptoms with any of my two passengers in the vehicle," Ngalangi says.

He says he has been asked to self-isolate as a precautionary measure, since the passenger came from a high-risk country.

"I am feeling healthy and am willing to fully cooperate with all health and law-enforcement agencies. I am willing to fully go through the process. I am a law-abiding citizen. If any linkages of money or any criminal activities were involved, I am denying any involvement," he says.

Ngalangi is Fishcor's finance chief and was in charge of the parastatal's purse when more than N$75 million was allegedly diverted from the national fishing corporation to fund Swapo, political leaders and business people.