Namibia: Spotlight On Pikky Ya France

PIKKY Ya France has been a regular member of Namibia's national cricket team since making his first-class debut against Gauteng in 2011.

He made an inauspicious start when he opened the batting and scored 15 and 10 against a potent Gauteng side, and with future Protea players Stephen Cook scoring 171 not out, Temba Bavuma 49 and Quinton de Kock 89, Gauteng won the match by seven wickets.

Later that year, though, Ya France announced his arrival with a great innings of 63 against Scotland that halted their victory charge and enabled Namibia to hold on for a draw.

Since then Ya France has gone on to represent Namibia in more than 100 matches in all formats of the game, scoring more than 2 000 runs, with a highest score of 83 against South Western Districts.

A versatile batsman, who can open the batting or play in the middle order, Ya France is also a fine off-spin bowler, having taken 28 wickets in all formats of the game.

Ya France spoke to The Namibian Sport about the highs and lows of his career.

Who was your sport hero as a child?

My sporting hero was definitely Brian Lara from the West Indies - to be honest I don't think there was a player out there who played with so much flair. In addition to his ability to dominate the opposition's bowling attack whenever he walked to the middle, he was a spectacle to watch.

Who was the best player you ever played with?

If I have to pinpoint someone I'd say Dawid Botha and Gerrie Snyman. Dawid was probably the most gifted player I have ever seen, trained with and played with and against. He was miles ahead of his peers and it was clear to see, his natural ability was out of this world, it's just a shame that his cricketing career had to end prematurely. Gerrie was just a freak of a player, and he really is a Namibian cricketing icon. But keep an eye out for Nicol Loftie-Eaton, I think he will also make that list in a few years' time.

Who was the best player you played against?

That has to be Steve Smith of Australia, whom we played against at the u19 Cricket World Cup in Malaysia in 2008. Bernard Scholtz was the bowler who dismissed him that day and he still raves about it to this day.

Who was the best coach you played under?

I'd say Pierre de Bruyn - for his attention to detail, his general obsession with the game, and his ability to always strive to bring out the best in every individual. Pierre is a top coach and I always tell the younger players in the squad they are fortunate to have him around so early in their careers, and that I wish I had worked with him earlier in my career.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

What was your most memorable match?

Being named man of the match in the Quadrangular Tri-series final against Kenya in Windhoek 2013, when I scored 54 and we chased down 188 to win off the last ball of the match. That was a special moment in my career.

What was the highlight of your career?

That was definitely when we made history by qualifying for the T20 Word Cup last year. All the hard work and sacrifices the team had made to get to that stage, was very memorable.

And the lowlight of your career?

The loss of a brother, a team mate and one of my best friends, Raymond van Schoor. We came through all the national age groups together from u13 level all the way through to the national team. The cricketing world lost a special player.

Name your best Namibian squad.

Dawid Botha, LP van der Westhuizen, Gerhard Erasmus, Craig Williams, Gerrie Snyman, Raymond van Schoor (wicket keeper), JJ Smit, Burton van Rooi, Sarel Burger (captain), Kola Burger and Bernard Scholtz.