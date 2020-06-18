Namibia: Central Bank Locks Down

The Bank of Namibia has internally reverted to stage 1 of lockdown for a period of 14 days after possibly being exposed to Covid-19.

In a leaked internal memo issued by their communications department on Tuesday, the bank said it has established that some of its staff members reside at a complex in the capital where the country's Covid-19 case number 33, the alleged fugitive from South Africa, was apprehended in Windhoek.

The bank said it was "out of abundance of caution", and to protect the well-being of staff members, that it has taken a decision, effective from 17 June, to revert to the stage 1 approach of only allowing essential workers, who are not able to work from home, to work from the bank's premises for a period of 14 days.

The memo further said the central bank would be hosting virtual meetings and avoid face-to-face meetings with stakeholders.

"Additionally, the bank's premises will be disinfected, starting tomorrow (yesterday). The bank will continue to monitor developments and communicate on the next steps in consultation with the authorities," it reads.

In response to the leaked memorandum, deputy corporate communications director Kazembire Zemburuka said the internal lockdown is not due to a staff member having been in contact with the alleged fugitive.

"The circulating memorandum was meant for the staff of the bank, informing them of a precautionary decision taken as a result of possible exposure to a Covid-19 case," Zemburuka said.

He said the bank remains dedicated to protecting the well-being of its staff members and the public should not panic as all necessary measures have been put in place to adhere to health protocols.

Case number 33 is a 35-year-old Namibian with South African citizenship and was arrested in connection with alleged organised criminal activity.

He was apprehended on Saturday at the said complex in Windhoek's central business district.

The alleged fugitive is currently isolated in police custody.

The Namibian has learnt that the man visited the flats on Saturday at 13h00 and only left at 19h00 on Saturday, while sanitising only took place after he left.

He fled from South Africa into Namibia, crossing the Orange River in a canoe.

