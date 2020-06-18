South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Congratulates New Burundi President On His Election and Inauguration

18 June 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

His Excellency President Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa and Chairperson of the African Union, congratulates the President of Burundi, Major General Evariste Ndayishimiye on his election and inauguration as President of Burundi today.

His Excellency President Ramaphosa recalled the long history of excellent relations between South Africa and Burundi which grew stronger from the Arusha dialogue process that led to the end of the conflict in Burundi, and ushered in a new dispensation towards reconciliation, security and development. The election of President Evariste Ndayishimiye will contribute to the strengthening of peaceful and sustainable development of Burundi and progressive bilateral relations with South Africa.

The President reaffirmed solidarity of the African Union with the people of Burundi and expressed its willingness to work with the new President to enhance cooperation between the AU and Burundi in its legitimate quest for peace, security, stability, democracy and prosperity'.

President Ramaphosa looks forward to working with President Evariste Ndayishimiye as he leads the people of Burundi to a better life.

