Nigeria: Politicians Preventing Arrest of Illegal Immigrants - NIS

18 June 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Balarabe Alkassim

The Controller of the Nigerian Immigration Service Immigration, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja Command, Sadat Hassan, yesterday accused some top politicians and other individuals of preventing arrest of illegal immigrants in the country.

She spoke yesterday when members of the House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora visited the airport.

Hassan alleged that such people always called her command to stop men of the NIS from arresting illegal immigrants.

The chairman of the committee, Totulope Fadipe, called on the Lebanese Government to stop victimization of Nigerians in there.

Fadipe noted that a Nigerian, Temitope Olamide and others were reportedly maltreated by their Lebanese employers.

"We, Nigerians, are really concerned about Temitope because in the recent past, two other Nigerian women have died in mysterious circumstances," Faadipe said.

