Nigeria: UN Security Council Condemns Terrorist Attacks in Borno

18 June 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Salau

The United Nations Security Council has condemned the multiple terrorist attacks in Borno State.

The attacks by Boko Haram insurgents between June 9 and 13 on some communities in Borno, including UN humanitarian facility, resulted in the killing of at least 120 people and several others injured.

The Security Council, in statement yesterday, urged all the UN member states to cooperate actively with Nigeria to bring perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism to justice.

It expressed deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims, and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

The council commended the efforts of countries of the Lake Chad region, including through the Multinational Joint Task Force, to effectively combat terrorism, and encouraged further progress in this regard.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.