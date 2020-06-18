Nigeria: UN Security Council Condemns Terrorist Attacks in Borno

The United Nations Security Council has condemned the multiple terrorist attacks in Borno State.

The attacks by Boko Haram insurgents between June 9 and 13 on some communities in Borno, including UN humanitarian facility, resulted in the killing of at least 120 people and several others injured.

The Security Council, in statement yesterday, urged all the UN member states to cooperate actively with Nigeria to bring perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism to justice.

It expressed deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims, and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

The council commended the efforts of countries of the Lake Chad region, including through the Multinational Joint Task Force, to effectively combat terrorism, and encouraged further progress in this regard.