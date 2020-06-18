Nigeria: Thunderstorm Kills Three FRSC Officials in Ogun

18 June 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Kayode Fasua

Abeokuta — Tension ran high in Ilese, a community near Ijebu -Ode in Ijebu North East Local Government Area (LGA) of Ogun State yesterday, as three officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) were struck dead by thunderstorm.

The incident reportedly occurred around 10am.

Eyewitnesses told THISDAY that the tragedy occurred while it was raining.

They were said to have been struck dead by the thunderstorm while working at the FRSC's office located at Old Toll Gate, Ilese community.

It was gathered that the thunder struck while the FRSC officials were planning for the early morning parade within the vicinity of their office.

A senior official of the FRSC in the locality who spoke with THISDAY but opted for anonymity, said there were about 12 officials in the office when the thunderous lightning occurred.

When contacted, the FRSC Public Relations Officer in the state, Mrs. Florence Okpe, also confirmed the incident, but declined further comments.

Okpe, who promised to issue a statement later in the day, said that until the corps' Sector Commander, who had hurriedly gone to Ilese to ascertain what transpired returned, she would not be able to give a clear statement on the incident.

At press time, men of the state's special security outfit, "OP MESA", had cordoned off the entire area, chasing onlookers away and preventing journalists from taking pictures.

Also, traditional worshipers, famed as Sango adherents, had joined other FRSC officials at the scene of the incident, in a bid to perform some traditional rites on the corpses before they are released to government officials for burial.

Read the original article on This Day.

