Nigeria: Customs Intercepts, Destroys Expired Drugs Worth N168.4 Million in Seme

18 June 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

The Nigerian Customs Service, (NCS) Seme Area Command, on Wednesday, destroyed expired drugs valued at N168,385,511 intercepted by officers of the command.

The Area Controller, Deputy Comptroller Chidi Wada, in his address before destruction of the expired items, said the command remained resolute in the fight against smuggling and its negative impacts.

"We remain resolute and determined to reduce this menace to the barest minimum.

"During the course of our operations, a total of 127 of these expired items, which are mostly medicaments, were intercepted at various instances, valued at N168, 383,511.

"They include medicaments of different brands and grams; over 455,185 cards of tablets, syrups of different brands and milligrams.

" Also, 5,664 Chinese bottle water beverages, 157 sacks of waste animal hair, 493 sacks of expired diapers, 14,400ml of hydrogen peroxide solution, 4,120 sachets of nylon monofilament.

"Others are 558 pieces of apetamine syrup, 10 cartons of expired refined sugar, 4,225,500mg of tramadol and four packets of expired brown sugar," he said.

Wada said that the drugs, after condemnation by the court of law and certified by National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) as not fit for human consumption, would be destroyed.

"I appreciate the support and encouragement of the Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hammed Ali rtd.and his management team; the confidence reposed on us will not be regretted under any guise.

"I also thank all sister security agencies, our stakeholders and host communities for their unflinching support, without which our numerous achievements would not be possible.

Mr Ekpo Udo-Ekpo, the Deputy Director, NAFDAC, urged Nigerians to desist from importing expired items into the country.

Udo-Ekpo said that all the items listed for destruction expired two years ago.

He enjoined Nigerians not to engage in illegal importation of drugs, and to do legal business rather than breaking the law.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the sister agencies present at the destruction of the items include Nigeria Immigration Services, Port Health Office, Nigeria Army and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps.

The three local government chairmen in the area councils, traditional rulers in Badagry and officials of Standard Organization of Nigeria were also present.

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

