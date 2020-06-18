South Africa: PIC Welcomes VBS Arrests

18 June 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has welcomed the arrest of seven suspects allegedly involved in the collapse of VBS mutual bank.

This comes after the Hawks on Wednesday arrested four suspects during a raid on 10 properties in Gauteng and Limpopo. A further three were expected to hand themselves over to investigators, while a warrant of arrest for the eighth suspect is yet to be effected, as he is in COVID-19 isolation.

The seven are today expected to appear before the Johannesburg High Court, sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court.

The PIC was a significant shareholder in VBS [Venda Building Society] when it was placed under curatorship by the Prudential Authority of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB).

In a statement issued on Thursday, the PIC said it believes the arrests were an important step in ensuring that those who are responsible for the collapse of VBS are held accountable.

"The PIC has been fully cooperating with investigations by law enforcement agencies following the release of Adv. Terry Motau SC's forensic report into the collapse of VBS. The PIC will continue to cooperate with these agencies until the VBS matter is finally settled," the PIC said.

The bank was placed under curatorship in March 2018 after it experienced liquidity challenges over 18 months. Problems included a failure of the board of directors and executive management to manage the bank's rapid growth funding and its liquidity.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.