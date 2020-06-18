South Africa: Funding for Producing Fabric Face Masks

18 June 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in partnership with the South African Local Government Association (SALGA) have called on eligible Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs) to apply for funding to manufacture fabric face masks.

"This initiative aims to provide relief for SMMEs that have been negatively impacted by COVID-19 and is open to both formal and informal traders operating in the Gauteng and Northern Cape Provinces," SALGA said on Thursday.

Face masks are a measure in South Africa's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Businesses that have been approved for or are recipients of COVID-19 relief support will not be eligible.

"Successful applicants will receive financial support to help recover from the impacts of COVID-19 and are required to produce fabric face masks using these funds. Together we can reduce the spread of the virus, save lives and support small businesses," SALGA said.

Eligibility criteria and application details are available on www.za.undp.org.

Applications close on 23 June 2020 at 24:00.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.