South Africa: Funding for Producing Fabric Face Masks

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in partnership with the South African Local Government Association (SALGA) have called on eligible Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs) to apply for funding to manufacture fabric face masks.

"This initiative aims to provide relief for SMMEs that have been negatively impacted by COVID-19 and is open to both formal and informal traders operating in the Gauteng and Northern Cape Provinces," SALGA said on Thursday.

Face masks are a measure in South Africa's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Businesses that have been approved for or are recipients of COVID-19 relief support will not be eligible.

"Successful applicants will receive financial support to help recover from the impacts of COVID-19 and are required to produce fabric face masks using these funds. Together we can reduce the spread of the virus, save lives and support small businesses," SALGA said.

Eligibility criteria and application details are available on www.za.undp.org.

Applications close on 23 June 2020 at 24:00.