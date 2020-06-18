South Africa: Home Affairs Head Office Closes

18 June 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Department of Home Affairs head office in Pretoria was on Wednesday vacated after a general worker tested positive for COVID-19.

Seven officials had come into contact with the COVID-19 positive general worker.

According to the department, all the colleagues are being provided with psychotherapy and support. The seven officials have also been advised to self-isolate, as they were not showing any symptoms.

"The building is being disinfected and officials are expected to return next week on Tuesday.

"Senior officials and those rendering essential services to the department will continue doing so from remote locations or from their homes," the department said.

The building housing the offices of the Minister and the Deputy Minister is in Hatfield and has also been disinfected.

Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has wished the affected general worker a speedy recovery and encouraged officials to remain vigilant and safe, as they provide enabling documents to qualifying people.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

