Kenya: Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards Land New Sponsor

Kenyan Premier League giants Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards have entered a new sponsorship deal with gaming company Bet High Kenya Limited under their leading brand, BetSafe.

Bet High, who are yet to start their operations in the country, will bankroll Kenya's biggest community clubs for the next three seasons.

Record KPL champions Gor will get Sh55 million per season while Leopards will receive Sh40 million.

Bet High Kenya Limited will be launching its operations in the Kenyan market under the brand name Betsafe in the near future and has made it a priority to support football from grassroots level to the top-flight league.

"We will be launching in the Kenyan market very soon and our top priority is to support Kenyan football. Being a responsible gaming provider since the very beginning we aim to bring more engagement and excitement together with Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards in the near future," said Tom Bwana, Public Relations and Partner Manager at Bet High.

The sponsorship will come as a big relief for both clubs who endured tough financial times during the 2019/20 season with players going without salary for several months.

"We are very happy to announce this deal with Betsafe. A very welcomed message to all our fans that we have secured long term financial support from a strong and safe partner. With Betsafe we get a partner who shares our passion and values about football and the excitement that comes with it," said Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier.

"We are very proud to announce this new major deal with the Betsafe brand, especially to our fans. For us, this sponsorship means everything, as it gives us a sense of security and work peace to be able to focus even more on becoming the best team in the country. With Betsafe, we have a reliable partner with strong focus on responsible gaming and passion for football," said AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda.

This will be the second time the eternal rivals will be jointly sponsored by a gaming firm after their previous partnership with SportPesa.