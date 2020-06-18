Namibia: N$145 Million to Maintain Law-Enforcement Fleet

18 June 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Albertina Nakale

The safety and security ministry has committed an amount of N$145 million towards the maintenance of the law-enforcement fleets, which includes over 3 300 vehicles, helicopters, boats and a vessel.

The money will also be used towards the transport of prison offenders and emergency response purposes such as the current Covid-19 state of emergency.

The ministry's executive director, Etienne Maritz, explained that the allocated amount of N$145 million is not meant to acquire new vehicles, but for operation purposes, including curbing the spread of Covid-19.

Equally, he explained, the funds are required for repairs and service of vehicles, maintenance of helicopters of which one has a major service due. The funds will also be used for the maintenance of riverboats, replacement of tyres and batteries and insurance of helicopters and a vessel.

Moreover, the funds will be utilised for fuel for the police force and correctional services, as well as take care of the licence renewal for such vehicles.

Meanwhile, out of the total N$5.3 billion allocated towards safety and security department, an amount of N$340 million is earmarked for construction of clinics, police stations and official accommodation at correctional facilities.

An amount of N$3.5 billion is earmarked for personnel costs, while N$16 million is budgeted for subsistence and travel (S&T). Minister of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security, Frans Kapofi said there are 16 701 Namibian police officers, of which 300 are members of the anti-poaching unit, while 2 903 are correctional service officers. He noted an amount of N$2.5 million is meant for meals for offenders.

On average, he said, there are 8 503 offenders in facilities each day. Additionally, an amount of N$5.6 million is earmarked for personnel uniforms.

Read the original article on New Era.

