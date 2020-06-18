Namibia: Two More Test Positive for Corona

18 June 2020
New Era (Windhoek)

Two more cases of coronavirus were recorded late yesterday after a 26-years-old man from Walvis Bay and a Malawian national (44) at Katima Mulilo tested positive for the virus. Health minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula said the Walvis Bay man has no travel history.

"He called Walvis Bay hospital on 15 June 2020 complaining of cough, difficulty in breathing, headache and fever since the 14 June 2020. He was picked up by the ambulance on the same day and taken to the hospital. He was screened, swabbed and then admitted in an isolation ward.

"Case No 36 is a 44-year-old male, a national of Malawi who travelled alone from Malawi by road on the 3 June 2020, through Chipata border into Zambia. He entered Namibia on the 5 June 2020 through Katima Mulilo Entry post. He was put in a quarantine facility in Katima Mulilo. The man was swabbed and the result comes out positive.

He has no Covid-19 related signs and symptoms and is in a satisfactory condition. The man is transferred to the isolation facility for further management."

Shangula also announced the recovery of case 26 last night. Confirmed cases in the country are now 36 with 19 recoveries and 17 active cases.

Read the original article on New Era.

