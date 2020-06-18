Mozambique: 30% Risk Allowance Granted to Health Workers

18 June 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Mozambican government has approved a risk allowance of 30 per cent for health professionals working under exceptional conditions, facing threats from epidemic diseases.

Announcing this danger money in Maputo on Wednesday, at the end of a meeting of the Council of Ministers (Cabinet), the government spokesperson, Deputy Justice Minister Filimao Suaze, made it clear that this allowance does not just cover those exposed to the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

It will also cover those staff of the national health service working with X-rays, and radioactive or toxic substances, to minimise the physical and psychological effects caused by constant exposure to biological risks that might lead to cancers, and to other infections and contagious diseases, such as HIV, tuberculosis and hepatitis.

The allowance covers not only doctors and nurses, but also ambulance drivers and other auxiliary staff who may face the same dangers.

The Council of Ministers also approved a decree establishing a "performance bonus" for members of the armed forces (FADM) active in the theatre of operations. This decree will cover soldiers who show courage, commitment and a combative spirit. The term "theatre of operations" covers those parts of the northern province of Cabo Delgado where the defence and security forces are fighting against terrorists inspired by islamic fundamentalism, and areas in the central provinces where the self-styled "Renamo Military Junta" has launched attacks on the main roads.

"We believe it is necessary to give greater encouragement to the people in the theatre of the operations now under way in the country", said Suaze.

He put no figure on this bonus, explaining that it is not a fixed amount, but will vary depending on what each member of the FADM is doing on the ground.

Suaze also announced that the government has dismissed the chairperson of the publicly-owned electricity company, EDM, Ali Sicola. No specific reason was given for this, but on Mozambican social media, the decision has been connected to the huge power cut in southern Mozambique last Friday.

A young man, apparently suffering from mental illness, climbed a pylon near a key electricity sub-station in the southern city of Matola. Rather than risk the man's life, EDM switched the power off, disconnecting the entire south of the country (Maputo City and Maputo, Gaza and Inhambane provinces) from the national grid.

Sicola may be paying the price for the security lapse which allowed the man to climb the pylon in the first place, and the decision to spend hours negotiating with him, rather than adopting more forceful measures.

The Council of Ministers appointed Marcelino Gildo Alberto as the new chairperson of the EDM board. He was previously an advisor to Sicoola on strategic business matters.

