Nigeria: Solskjaer Hopes Ighalo Continues Good Run As Premiership Restarts

After he succeeded in convincing his parent club, Shanghai Shenhua to extend his stay at Old Trafford, Odion Ighalo will from today have another chance to prove why Manager Ole Gunnnar Solskjaer did not make a mistake signing him on loan last January.

Ighalo will be an integral part of Manchester United today to begin push for a Top Four finish and a ticket to the lucrative UEFA Champions League next season when they file out against Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur.

Before the suspension of the English topflight last March, the AFCON 2019 top scorer had logged in four goal for United from eight outings.

His performance shamed even pundits who had criticized OGS for bringing Ighalo to Old Trafford on a loan spell.

Speaking ahead of today's restart game against Spurs, Solskjaer said: "He (Ighalo) gives us another option up front, he is a goalscorer and what he does in and around the dressing room as well is great. I hope he's going to continue and finish off what he has started."

The Norwegian is extremely delighted to see Ighalo prove his judgement right in bringing him to United and also getting him to extend his stay till January.

"We're delighted Odion is staying with us. We had a good conversation with his club and Odion's made a great impact when he came, so that's very pleasing," concludes the United Boss.

Ighalo, who celebrated his 31st birthday on Wednesday has proven to be a shrewd signing for the Premier League giants after arriving on loan from Chinese Super League outfit Shanghai Shenhua on transfer deadline day.