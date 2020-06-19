Malawi: MEC Will Not Be Stampeded to Announce Malawi Election Results - 8 Days to Declarer Winner

18 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Paul Chamdimba Nkhoma

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Dr Chifundo Kachale has said the law obliges the Commission to announce the results of the presidential elections within eight days and has urged all stakeholders not to pressure the pollster to declare the winner before the eight-day statutory period.

MEC has eight-day period to announce results

Kachale, a judge of the High Court, told a National Elections Consultative Forum (NECOF) meeting in Lilongwe, that the Commission has put in place all measures to ensure to announce its determination in good time and ensure fair and credible results.

He said they will do so when the due process is finalized and they are satisfied a candidate is dully elected, saying they will not withhold the results beyond the legally stipulated eight days.

The MEC chairperson said with the District Tally results, stakeholders will have their results immediately while the Commission would be waiting for the District Commissioners -as District Returning Officer - to come to the National Tally Centre and present the results which it will determine.

"But we like to put it on record that will not be pressured to do so whilst we are not through with the process.

"I, therefore, would urge all stakeholders not to pressure the Commission to announce the winner when the due process is not finalized

"The Commission has up to eight days, from the last date of polling, to announce the winner. As long as we are within the eight days, no one should complain that we are delaying releasing the results," he stated.

Thee electoral process provides room to hear complaints and Commmission will address them before releasing the results.

Section 6 of the Constitution says the authority to govern derives from the will of people and this has to be done through free, fair and credible elections.

