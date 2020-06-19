Tanzania: Kudos League Stakeholders for Maintaining Safety

STRICTLY observing safety measures against Covid-19 infection, the practitioners of the Premier League; players, officials and fans deserve kudos for showing the way to others who thought the league resumption could be fatal.

The entire globe was waiting to see how Tanzania could resume its top flight league at the moment when coronavirus scare has deeply affected sports worldwide, but just after watching a few matches staged in Dar es Salaam, Shinyanga and Tanga, everyone now seems to support Tanzania in the way the country administers the league in post covid-19 era.

The good start doesn't make things over as the coronavirus scare is still around, hence caution and strict adherence to safety measures must be respected as the league has started to be hotter and more exciting.

Though it was good to see fans brightly colour the game, this time, we still insist them to keep distance in accordance to safety directives, all meant to keep them safe from the coronavirus threat.

We laud the government, Tanzania football governing body (TFF) for making a right approach when directing what measures to be taken in the whole fight against the deadly infection.

We would insist on using every-other turnstile, allowing fans into the stadium in sections, letting them out row by row and minimizing person-to-person contact, all were well detailed alongside washing hands with running water and covering nose and mouth with a mask.

We say the discipline shown in respecting safety measures must be maintained or else the league will lose an opportunity to have fans contrary to playing behind closed doors as in other countries.

This is good for our football fans and players since the absence of fans creates a strong void in the atmosphere. But we still warn that the safety of players and other stakeholders must be foolproof or else the Premier League restart might end in catastrophe.

The organizers must ensure fans or supporters are sparsely placed to guarantee their safety and that of players and officials. We salute all sports bodies engaged in one way or another in the fight against Covid-19 and the safe return of the league.