Zimbabwe: Shock As 62 People Test COVID-19 Positive in One Day, Cases Rise to 463

19 June 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe Thursday recorded its first highest number of confirmed Covid-19 infections when 62 people tested positive, bringing the figure to 463, the health ministry has confirmed.

"62 cases tested positive for Covid-19 today (Thursday. These include returnees from South Africa (24), United States (5), Zambia (4), Lesotho (4), Botswana (3), and 20 local cases and all are isolated," the ministry said in its daily update.

Active Covid-19 cases are now at 396 with Harare recording the highest number, at 143.

"Nine cases are contacts of known confirmed cases, investigations are on-going to establish the source of infection for the other 11 local cases. As at 18 June 2020, Zimbabwe had 463 confirmed cases, including 63 recoveries and four deaths."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.